John N. Alese, 59, of Harmar Township, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Mr. Alese was the son of the late John and Sandra Nichols Alese and was born May 15, 1959. John graduated from Springdale High School class of 1977 and then enlisted in the Navy. Upon discharge from the Navy, he worked for many years in the auto body industry. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved spending time with his friends at Primanti Brothers and being "Uncle John." His advice and support he so affectionately gave will be truly missed by his niece and nephews. Surviving him are his sister, Diane (Anthony) Rogalski, of Brackenridge; brother, Mark (Diana) Alese, of Cheswick; niece, Maria (Zachery) Ayers, of Lower Burrell; nephews, Anthony (Lesly) Rogalski, of Brackenridge, and Matthew and Andrew Alese, of Cheswick; and great-nieces and -nephews; Mia and Beau Ayers and Sofia and Holden Rogalski. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Carol Alese.

Friends will be received for John's celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Burial will be private.









