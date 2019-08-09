Home

John P. Novosel Obituary
John P. "Sonny" Novosel, 76, of Harwick, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Harmar Village. He was born Nov. 1, 1942, to his parents, the late John and Mary Kuchinick Novosel, and has been a lifelong member of the community. Sonny enjoyed watching our Pittsburgh sports teams with a passion and loved to tell old stories that were always funny to hear. Surviving him are his nephew, Rick (Mary Beth) Mickelic, and his niece, Patty (Sean) Ackinson. Besides his parents, he was also preceded by his sister, Ann Mickelic.
Services and burial were private at Mr. Novosel's request.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
