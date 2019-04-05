John Polito, 92, of Springdale Township, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born April 13, 1926, in New Kensington to the late Natali and Pricilla Polito. John is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Loretta McCaskey. He was the loving stepfather of Edward Bateson, Vickie Larrow, and John Larrow; and step-pap to Thomas Schafer Jr., Ronald Pierce, Breanna Larrow, Caitlyn Larrow, Jerry Bateson, Kyle Bateson, and Nick Larrow. John is also survived by four nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings. A few of John's favorite pastimes were driving his 1960 Chevy Impala with the top down and working on older TVs and radios.

Friends and family welcome from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100, with a service to follow in the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Carmen Butler from Allegheny Valley Church of God.

www.rjslater.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary