Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
438 Bear Creek Road
Sarver, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
438 Bear Creek Road
Sarver, PA
View Map
John R. Doerr


1935 - 2020
John R. Doerr Obituary
John "Jack" R. Doerr, 84, of Sarver, born July 3, 1935, in Saxonburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, while surrounded by family. Jack met his future wife, Beverly (Fritch), while roller skating at Lernerville Park, and experienced love at first sight. The two were married for more than 65 years. Jack worked at Moonlight Mushroom Farm in Winfield for more than 40 years as crew supervisor, and served as their credit union president for more than 10 years. Jack loved sports, especially watching Pirates and Steelers games. Personally, he had a passion for softball and bowling. He played on Zion United Methodist Church^^s softball team for many years and bowled on league teams with his brothers for more than 40 years. Jack enjoyed hunting, but preferred watching deer and wildlife from his yard, walking with his wife and dog, and sitting on their porch in summer visiting with neighbors. By far, activities he enjoyed the most involved enjoying the company of his friends and extended family, particularly his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia (Johnston); father, Ralph; brother, Donald; and his dog, Buddy. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly (Fritch); proud children, Jacqueline (Jim) Leslie, Jonathan (Katherine) Doerr and Jennifer (Chris) Molly; and eight granddaughters, Mindy (Jerome) Wesley, Katrina (Andy) Kost, Jessica (Jason) Long, Marissa (Dave) Ozer, Kelly (Cory Ballard) Doerr, Stephanie Leslie, Hanna Doerr, and Shannon Doerr. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Anderson, Lydia, Xavier, Cooper, Ava and Garrett; as well as his sister, Linda (Doerr) Zema; brother, Russell; and sister-in-law, Doris (Donald) Doerr. Jack will always be remembered as an extremely loyal friend, devoted family member, and a man with a special soft spot for his granddaughters and great-grandchildren. He touched the lives of everyone he met with his generosity, strength, and sense of humor; his loved ones will carry him in their hearts forever. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jack^^s life at viewings from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at FOX FUNERAL HOME in Saxonburg. Additional viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, with funeral service at 1 p.m.
