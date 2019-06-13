Services Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc 1400 Fifth Ave New Kensington , PA 15068 724-335-2841 Resources More Obituaries for John Loehner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John R. Loehner

1932 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers John R. "Yunko" Loehner, 86, of New Kensington, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries of Monroeville. He was born Nov. 29, 1932, in the city of Arnold, to the late Martina and Johanna Gutknecht Loehner. He graduated from Arnold High School in 1952, where he lettered in football and baseball. After graduation, he went into the Army, where he served his country in Korea during clean-up operations immediately following the Korean War. He left the service at the rank of corporal and returned to Arnold, where he played semi-professional football for the Arnold ACs as a fullback. Yunko worked at the old American Window Glass in Arnold that eventually became American St. Gobain, and then he worked in Jeannette before the glass company closed altogether in the late sixties. It was in 1966 that Yunko made his most important acquisition; he bought a business that he named Our Bar. It was located across from City Hall on Fifth Avenue in the heart of the business district of Arnold. It was at this establishment that he became a friend of the "working poor." Yunko's clientele soon became the displaced workers in a community where industry was fast fading. His place often was the last stop for persons who had nowhere else to go. Yunko organized trips to Pirates games and Steelers games for his closest friends and customers. If it wasn't for Yunko, half of his customers probably would never have seen a baseball game. Yunko also sponsored local softball teams for more than 20 years and bowling teams for more than 30 years. He also did yearly picnics for his people. Yunko's easy demeanor made him a soft touch amongst his friends. When asked about how many people he bailed out of jail, his only response was "hundreds." He also jokingly added that if everybody who owed him money made good, he would be a millionaire. Yunko opened a second bar named Orpy's in 1983, about two blocks away on Fifth Avenue, with the same atmosphere, attracting the same clientele. He was a member of the American Legion Post 684, Arnold, and enjoyed bowling with the senior league at Wildlife Lanes, walking the dogs, playing poker and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He is survived by his three children, Stephen (Lorraine) Vasicek, of Fawn Township, Diane (David) Strausser, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Theresa (Walter) Phillips, of Plum Borough; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Helena (James) Baird, of Lower Burrell, Elizabeth (Charles) Witas, and Patricia Gardone, both of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie L. Vasicek Loehner, Nov. 27, 1999; son, John E. Vasicek; brother, Henry Loehner; and two sisters, Gertrude and Mary Ann Antonace.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave. at 14th Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, by the Rev. Harold Mele. Burial with military honors by the Army will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The American Legion will conduct services at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

The family suggests donations made in his name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 13, 2019