John R. McCollum
1959 - 2020
John R. McCollum, 61, of Oakmont, passed away at his home, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born Jan. 7, 1959, to the late Richard and Mary Nell Ewers McCollum, and had been a longtime resident of the community. John graduated from Springdale High School in 1977. He worked as a general contractor for many years before retiring, and was also a commercial diver. Mr. McCollum was of the Presbyterian faith, most recently belonging to Oakmont Presbyterian Church. John was a stamp, gun, and antique car enthusiast. Although he liked his hobbies, his family and grandchildren meant the world to him. Surviving him are loving wife, Regina Fay (Geyer) McCollum; son, Seth R. McCollum, of Cheswick; daughter, Morgan H.F.(James) Braunlich, of Oakmont; daughter, Jillian R. McCollum, of Oakmont; son, Graham R. McCollum, of Pittsburgh; and grandchildren, John L. Braunlich, Vada L. McCollum and Luke R. McCollum. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Services will commence at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Oakmont Presbyterian Church, with his pastor, the Rev. Steve Wilson, officiating. Everyone please meet at church. Masks and social distancing is mandatory; please follow CDC guidelines. Interment will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
