John Richard "Dick" Melville, 86, of New Kensington, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in his home. He was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Arnold to the late Thomas and Mable Melville, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Melville was an Army veteran of the Korean War and worked for American St. Gobain Glass. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas, George, Frank, James, Ralph, Robert and Alice Melville, and Evelyn Boatwright.
Private arrangements and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park are handled by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019