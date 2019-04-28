John Roscoe "Jack" Peffer, 90, of Longwood at Oakmont, formerly of Penn Hills, departed this world Monday, April 22, 2019. He was a person who lived a life of compassion and service to others. Jack was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Natrona Heights to Sara and Roscoe Peffer. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margery; his children, Linda Powell (Jerry), Richard Peffer (Patty) and Nancy Peffer (Jeff Arriza); four grandchildren; and two great-grandsons. He worked his entire career with PPG Industries as a polymer chemist and also showed a lifelong passion for action and helping others that left an enduring mark on the Pittsburgh community.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Longwood at Oakmont in the Woodlands Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wilkinsburg Community Ministry (704 Wood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15221) or Christian Church of Wilkinsburg (748 Wallace Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15221) are suggested. More details of his memorable life and family are available online at burket-truby.com.