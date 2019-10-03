|
|
John R. Valasek, 79, of Buffalo Township, passed away with his family at his side Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Natrona Heights, to the late Stephen and Mary Gazdik Valasek. John was a 1958 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He served his country as a veteran of the Army. John retired from Harmar Coal Co., where he worked as a roof bolter. He was a member of the Tarentum Eagles and the V.F.W. Post 894 in Natrona Heights. John enjoyed gardening, riding his motorcycle, spending winters at his home in Florida with his wife,but most of all, spending time with his family, especially around the holidays when his spirit would come out as Santa Claus. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly J. Kutchko Valasek; daughters, Lisa (James) Young, of Sarver, and Ronnie Lou Bowser, of Watersonville; seven grandchildren, Haley (Richard) Dotts, Mallory (Brandon) Rhodes, Fred Young, Kelli Young, Karla (Ryan) Sadecky, Jonathan (Kasey) Bowser and Ciara (Zachary) Hoffman; 10 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; son-in-law, Robert Bowser, of Kittanning; and by his sisters, Helen Kuslock and Veronica Peters, both of Tarentum. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Richard Valasek; brothers, Michael, Steve, Ernie, Frank, George, Joseph and Vincent Valasek; and by his sister, Margaret Cornman.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at noon Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Ladislaus Church, with the Rev. Aaron Kriss as celebrant. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. The Tarentum Eagles will hold services at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019