Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Ladislaus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Valasek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Valasek


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Valasek Obituary
John R. Valasek, 79, of Buffalo Township, passed away with his family at his side Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Jan. 30, 1940, in Natrona Heights, to the late Stephen and Mary Gazdik Valasek. John was a 1958 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He served his country as a veteran of the Army. John retired from Harmar Coal Co., where he worked as a roof bolter. He was a member of the Tarentum Eagles and the V.F.W. Post 894 in Natrona Heights. John enjoyed gardening, riding his motorcycle, spending winters at his home in Florida with his wife,but most of all, spending time with his family, especially around the holidays when his spirit would come out as Santa Claus. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly J. Kutchko Valasek; daughters, Lisa (James) Young, of Sarver, and Ronnie Lou Bowser, of Watersonville; seven grandchildren, Haley (Richard) Dotts, Mallory (Brandon) Rhodes, Fred Young, Kelli Young, Karla (Ryan) Sadecky, Jonathan (Kasey) Bowser and Ciara (Zachary) Hoffman; 10 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; son-in-law, Robert Bowser, of Kittanning; and by his sisters, Helen Kuslock and Veronica Peters, both of Tarentum. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Richard Valasek; brothers, Michael, Steve, Ernie, Frank, George, Joseph and Vincent Valasek; and by his sister, Margaret Cornman.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at noon Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Ladislaus Church, with the Rev. Aaron Kriss as celebrant. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. The Tarentum Eagles will hold services at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now