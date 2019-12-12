|
John Richard Zajdel, 80, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret. He was born in New Kensington on July 18, 1939, was a son of the late John A. and Blanche Zajdel and had been a life resident of the local area. John retired from the Burrell School District in facilities management and maintenance after 28 years of employment. He had previously been a machinist for Intec Medical Defibrillators and was an inspector for Pulman Standard. At a very young age, he was a salesman for the former Jacobs Sporting Goods in New Kensington. A good-natured and helpful handyman, he was always ready to assist anyone who needed help. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and most of all time with his grandchildren. John was a member and usher of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell and the Polish Falcons of America. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, LaVerne C. Gorczynski Zajdel; daughters, Lisa Ann (Jeff) Guzolik, of Lower Burrell, and Lori L. (Ira) Fhima, of New Jersey; grandchildren, Billy Hanka IV and Lindsey, Emily and Ashley Fhima; and siblings, Daniel and Barbara Zajdel and Eileen (Jerry) Chesmark. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Zajdel.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019