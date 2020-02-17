Home

John S. Piernik


1943 - 2020
John S. Piernik Obituary
John Sylvester Piernik, 76, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home in Melbourne, Fla. Born Feb. 17, 1943, in New Kensington, he was predeceased by his parents, John George Piernik and Helen (Czyzykiewicz) Piernik; and his beloved wife, Carol Jean (Parker) Piernik. He was a loving father to John James "Jay," of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lynn Ann Piernik, of New Kensington; and a doting Pap Pap to two granddaughters, Olivia and Gillian Piernik. He is survived by siblings, Robert Piernik, of San Antonio, Texas, and Sandy Blum, of New Washington, Ohio. He was Uncle Yunk to his nieces and nephews, and will be truly missed by all. John served in the Navy and worked and retired from Allegheny Ludlum. He and Carol loved their bus trips to Biloxi and playing cards with their friends. Between frequenting the casinos, playing cards and watching his Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers, there wasn't often a bad day for Yunk! Rest in peace, Dad.
