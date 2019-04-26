The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
John Sobotka


1941 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Sobotka Obituary
John "Ray" Sobotka, 77, of Springdale, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born Nov. 17, 1941, in New Kensington, to the late John J. and Cecelia (Kaniecki) Sobotka. He was a 1959 graduate of Springdale High School. Ray was the owner of the former Sobotka's Market, Natrona, for many years. He then went to work for Community Market, working in the meat department as a meat cutter. He was a member of the West Deer VFD No. 1 and was a constable of elections in West Deer. He enjoyed watching his cowboy movies and series, especially John Wayne movies. Survivors include his children, Anita M. Sobotka, at home, Michael J. Sobotka, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Jeannie R. (Ed) Skripets, of Springdale; his companion of 11 years, Bernadette Mundy, of West Deer; sister, Anita (Rodger) Cleis, of Harwick; sisters-in-law, Helen (Pastierik) Sobotka, of Springdale, and Marcy Funkouser, of Springdale; and many nieces and nephews and his furry friend, Leo. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol J. (Pearson) Sobotka, Dec. 31, 2004, his brother, David Sobotka, and his brother-in-law, Gary Funkhouser.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday April 27, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, with a Catholic funeral Mass following in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, West Deer, with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township.
View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
