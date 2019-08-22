Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
John T. McKillop Sr.


1933 - 03
John T. McKillop Sr. Obituary
John T. McKillop Sr., 86, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 4, 1933, in Lower Burrell, to the late John and Ruth E. Stevenson McKillop, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Mr. McKillop was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell, Lower Burrell American Legion 868, the oldest member of Lower Burrell No. 3 Fire Company, and a life member of Lower Burrell VFW Post 92. He worked as a Lower Burrell police officer for 32 years and served as chief of police from 1981 to 1993. He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling and cruises with his late wife, Aileen, and spending time with his best friend, Donald Briscoe. He is survived by his three sons, Mark (Marsha) McKillop, of Big Sky, Mont., M. Scott (Christeen) McKillop, of Leechburg, and Steve (Beth) McKillop, of Freeport; his grandchildren, Jessica (Andy), Justin, Jenna, Matthew (Courtney), Travis, Kiera, Karissa, Shane, Jacob, Dayne and Aileen; and sister, Lois Jean Stennett, of Lower Burrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Aileen M. Heighes McKillop, April 24, 2010; and a son, John Thomas McKillop Jr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. in Bethesda Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell. Burial with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The VFW will conduct services at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The s Foundation, Homeless Veterans, or to your local ASPCA. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
