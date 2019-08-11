|
John Temoshenko Sr., 91, of Hampton Township, formerly of West Deer Township, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at UPMC-Passavant. He was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Curtisville, to the late Onufrey and Anna (Kuzma) Temoshenko. John grew up in West Deer, graduating from West Deer High School in 1948. John enlisted in the Navy, where he served until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, where he served achieving the rank of corporal. He worked for H.J. Heinz Company, Pittsburgh, for more than 30 years as a sheet metal worker. He was a member of Gospel Fellowship Church, Valencia, and the West Deer American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Diana (Shelling) Temoshenko; sons, James (Evelyn) Temoshenko, of Kane, and John (Jenny) Temoshenko Jr., of Sarver; daughters, Anna Marie Temoshenko, of Royersford, and Theresa (Charles) McCorkle, of Saxonburg; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Nick and Paul Temoshenko; sisters, Helen Herstek and Irene Mlakar; son, William White; and daughter, Barbara E. Zampogna.
At John' request, all services and burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019