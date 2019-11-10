Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Resources
More Obituaries for John Uchic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Uchic


1916 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Uchic Obituary
John Uchic, 102, of Russellton, West Deer Township, passed away, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Harmar Village. He was born Nov. 17, 1916, in Yukon, Pa., to the late Steven and Anna (Hendogy) Uchic. John was a coal miner for Republic Steel and retired in 1975. He worked in the Russellton, Superior, and Marshall Shaft mines. He enjoyed fishing and watching all Pittsburgh sports. John is survived by his children, John T. (Marie) Uchic, of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Carol (Dennis) Ringer, of, West Deer Township; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Uchic, Lisa (Regis) Uhric and Jonathan (Beth) Ringer; great-grandchildren, Grace Uchic, Regis and Trevor Uhric, Hannah, Rachel, and Lily Ringer; sister in-law, Violet Jurczak, of Natrona Heights; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen (Beitko) Uchic, in 1991; daughter, Elizabeth Uchic, in 1994; and siblings, Robert and Steven Uchic, Frank Jurczak, Nellie Soltis and Stella Regent.
Friends and family are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, with the Rev. James P. Holland. John will be laid to rest next to his wife and daughter in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Amber Woods and Harmar Village for their excellent care and compassion. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -