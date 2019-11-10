|
|
John Uchic, 102, of Russellton, West Deer Township, passed away, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Harmar Village. He was born Nov. 17, 1916, in Yukon, Pa., to the late Steven and Anna (Hendogy) Uchic. John was a coal miner for Republic Steel and retired in 1975. He worked in the Russellton, Superior, and Marshall Shaft mines. He enjoyed fishing and watching all Pittsburgh sports. John is survived by his children, John T. (Marie) Uchic, of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Carol (Dennis) Ringer, of, West Deer Township; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Uchic, Lisa (Regis) Uhric and Jonathan (Beth) Ringer; great-grandchildren, Grace Uchic, Regis and Trevor Uhric, Hannah, Rachel, and Lily Ringer; sister in-law, Violet Jurczak, of Natrona Heights; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen (Beitko) Uchic, in 1991; daughter, Elizabeth Uchic, in 1994; and siblings, Robert and Steven Uchic, Frank Jurczak, Nellie Soltis and Stella Regent.
Friends and family are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, with the Rev. James P. Holland. John will be laid to rest next to his wife and daughter in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Amber Woods and Harmar Village for their excellent care and compassion. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019