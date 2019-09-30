|
John Wesley "Wes" Hessom III, 84, experienced the miracle of scripture, "absent from the body, present with the Lord," as he passed in peace Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. He was born in New Kensington on Dec. 16, 1934, and was a son of the late Ernestine (Kline) and Joseph Eugene Hessom. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Joseph Hessom, and his sister, Gloria Hessom Martrano. Wes was the loving, generous patriarch of his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol, who was the love of his life. He was the beloved father of five children, John and Jeff (Terri) Hessom, Becky (Hans) Murdock, and Joe (Susan) and Jason (Nancy) Hessom; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandbabies. Wes was a graduate of Ken High School, where he enjoyed playing football. He was active in the community and a member of First Church of God in Brackenridge. Wes served on the Allegheny Township Planning Commission for more than two decades and belonged to the American Legion and Bethel Masonic Lodge 789. Known for many years as the co-owner of Hessom's restaurant, Wes was also a talented builder and glass cutter. He worked for the American St. Gobain Glass Co. until it closed. He then ran his own construction business and finished his career working alongside his son, Jason, at Valley Glass in New Kensington. Among Wes' great loves were watching Kiski football, hunting, fishing at the family camp, and mentoring several sons in the building of their family homes. But above all, Wes was known for the sacrificial love he showed to both family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Additional viewing will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019