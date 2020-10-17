John William Marhefka, 93, of Oklahoma Borough, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in his home. Born Jan. 18, 1927, in East Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Andrew J. Marhefka and Sophie C. (Pohanka) Marhefka. John was a 1945 graduate of Vandergrift High School and was very fortunate to serve in the Army as a clerk typist in Naples, Italy, from 1945-46. After the military, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, where John played baseball. John was employed for PPG Industries for many years until his retirement. He was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, where he served as a lector. John was a well-known drummer for both the Eddie Mack Orchestra and the Johnny Murphy Band for many years. He loved marching, and playing the bass drum in many local parades. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beautiful bride, and love of his life, Bertha K. (Kirinic) Marhefka, who passed away June 13, 2002; infant grandson, Nicholas Marhefka; infant great-grandson, Samuel Marhefka; and his brother, Charles Marhefka. John is survived by his children, David (Sandra) Roberts, of The Villages, Fla., Diane (Bill) Sims, of Westport, Conn., William (Ivy) Marhefka, of Freehold, N.J., Daniel "T.J." (Georgia) Marhefka, of O'Hara Township, Michael (Teri) Marhefka, of Peachtree City, Ga., Judith (Dave) Antone, of Vandergrift; grandchildren, Steve Marhefka, Elizabeth (Mike) Worth, Amanda Sims, Sydney (Casey) Costa, Jessica Marhefka, Matthew Marhefka, Nate Antone and Madelynn Antone; great-grandchildren, Meredith and Catherine Worth; and his brother, Michael Marhefka, of Ambler, Pa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CURE SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, in memory of Nicholas and Samuel Marhefka. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
