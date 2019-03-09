Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Marks Jr.


1933 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John W. Marks Jr. Obituary
John Wesley Marks Jr., 85, of Clarington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at his home near Cook Forest. He was born Nov. 11, 1933, in West Sunbury, Butler County, a son of the late John Wesley Marks and Virginia Pauline (Kepple) Marks. Mr. Marks served in the Army from 1956-1958. Following honorable service to his country, he worked in construction and was a truck driver throughout his life. He is survived by four children, Marlene Marks, of Dallas, Texas, Vivian Fletcher, of Manassas, Va., Douglas Marks, of Pittsburgh, and Curtis Waldenville, of Avonmore; four grandchildren; three sisters, Lois Jean Repine, of Lock Haven, Ilene Caldwell, of Berryville, Va., and Kathleen Nelson, of Naples, Fla.; three brothers, Dale Marks and wife (Charlene), of Wasilla, Alaska, Thomas Marks, of Boyers, and William Marks and wife, Sharon, of Leechburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marjorie Liutermoza and Georgia Hermanson; and one brother, David Marks.
Arrangements were private and under the direction of SHUMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., Punxsutawney. His ashes were interred at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.