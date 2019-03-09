John Wesley Marks Jr., 85, of Clarington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at his home near Cook Forest. He was born Nov. 11, 1933, in West Sunbury, Butler County, a son of the late John Wesley Marks and Virginia Pauline (Kepple) Marks. Mr. Marks served in the Army from 1956-1958. Following honorable service to his country, he worked in construction and was a truck driver throughout his life. He is survived by four children, Marlene Marks, of Dallas, Texas, Vivian Fletcher, of Manassas, Va., Douglas Marks, of Pittsburgh, and Curtis Waldenville, of Avonmore; four grandchildren; three sisters, Lois Jean Repine, of Lock Haven, Ilene Caldwell, of Berryville, Va., and Kathleen Nelson, of Naples, Fla.; three brothers, Dale Marks and wife (Charlene), of Wasilla, Alaska, Thomas Marks, of Boyers, and William Marks and wife, Sharon, of Leechburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marjorie Liutermoza and Georgia Hermanson; and one brother, David Marks.

Arrangements were private and under the direction of SHUMAKER FUNERAL HOME INC., Punxsutawney. His ashes were interred at Greenwood Memorial Park. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019