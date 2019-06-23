Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
John W. Miller Jr.


John W. Miller Jr. Obituary
John W. Miller Jr., 91, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away at home Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1928, in Harrison Township to the late John W. and Alene (Burkett-Miller) Walnetcki. An accomplished musician, he graduated from Vale Tech and was a seaman 1st class with the Navy. John was employed by Wulfrath Inc., Tarentum, for 38 years. He was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Brackenridge, Musician Society Local 630, New Kensington, and the American Legion Post 48, Natrona. Survivors include his daughter, Tanya LaBome, of Lake Worth, Fla. He was very proud of his three grandchildren and their achievements, Kelly (David) Hager, of Fox Chapel, Jared (Heather) Miller, of Gibsonia, and Tyler D. Miller, of Pittsburgh; four great-grandchildren, Allison and Olivia Hager, and Luke and Chloe Miller. He leaves a sister, Laura McClauskey, of Raleigh, N.C.; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Miller, of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Shirley (Carney) Miller; and a son, John William Miller II.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Tuesday, June 25, from in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Dr. Frank M.Yesko, pastor at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Brackenridge, officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Airy Mausoleum, Natrona Heights.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 23, 2019
