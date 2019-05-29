Home

John W. Oswald Jr.


John W. Oswald Jr. Obituary
John "Jack" W. Oswald Jr., 67, Grafton, W.Va., formerly of Russellton, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1951, in Tarentum, the son of the late John W. (Amos) Oswald Sr., and Ethel A. (Betty Stepp) Oswald. He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Diana Kay (McKinney) Oswald; three children, April Randolph, of Bridgeport, John Oswald III (Magen), of W. Palm Harbor, Fla., Ryan Oswald (Mallorie), of Point Marion, Pa.; two stepchildren, Michael (Mary Beth) and Matthew (Chandra) Drainer, of Grafton; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a sister, Elaine Oswald (Martha Reese), of West Deer. He loved his family, golfing, and board games. He was a jokester and an avid Steelers fan.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the DONALD G. FORD FUNERAL HOME in Grafton, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, when the funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Jerry Fiscus. Interment will follow at Simpson Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2019
