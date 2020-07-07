John William Polczynski, 85, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A memorial service for John will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Christ Our Hope Anglican Church, Natrona Heights. Officiating will be the Rev. John P. Bailey, Rector. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.



