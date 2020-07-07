1/
John W. Polczynski
1935 - 2020-05-26
John William Polczynski, 85, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A memorial service for John will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Christ Our Hope Anglican Church, Natrona Heights. Officiating will be the Rev. John P. Bailey, Rector. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
