John W. Wildi, 80, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Washington Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Belair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. Born Oct. 8, 1939, in Natrona, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Marie Wildi. John was raised in Natrona and was a 1959 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He lived in New Kensington before moving to Washington Township, where he lived most of his life. He retired in 1992 from Overly Manufacturing in Greensburg, where he had been employed as a sheet metal worker. John's memberships included Apollo United Presbyterian Church, Post No. 92 in Lower Burrell, Tarentum Eagles Aerie No. 699 and the Sheet Metal Workers Local No. 12. He enjoyed boating, bowling, golfing and loved driving his T-bird. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence "Larry" Wildi; and his sister, Williamina "Billie" Sanders. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Joyce (Kiebler) Wildi, of Lower Burrell; son, Jon S. Wildi, of New Kensington; daughter, Marla "Missy" (Michael) Dentzel, of Lower Burrell; granddaughter, Mia Jean Brunetti, of Lower Burrell; sister-in-law, Carol "Sis" Wildi, of Tarentum; stepson, Jeff (Shelly) Marshall, of Lakeville, Minn.; stepdaughter, Mary Kay (Gregg) Margolis, of Chevy Chase, Md.; stepgrandchildren, Brianne, Kaitlyn and Will; nieces, Lorri Wildi, Kristin Wildi and Vicki Dlubak; along with many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Apollo United Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Lea Austin officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
The family suggests memorial contributions in John's memory be made to Apollo United Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019