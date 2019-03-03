John Zavadak, 88, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at St. Margaret Hospital, Aspinwall. John was born May 19, 1930, in Barking, Pa., to the late Samuel and Irma Toth Zavadak. He was a graduate of Plum High School, class of 1948. After graduation, John served in the Army during the Korean War. After the war, John worked as a plumber for Ruthruff Inc. of McKees Rocks. After his retirement, he became the owner and operator of J and J's Laundry Express in New Kensington from 1991-2002. He was a member of United Presbyterian Church of New Kensington and the New Kensington American Legion. He enjoyed singing hymns. John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Stringfield Zavadak; his two sons, John S. (Colette) Zavadak, of New Kensington, and Daniel G. (Kathryn) Zavadak, of Lebanon, Pa.; five grandchildren, George, Elise, Jessica, Joshua and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, George Zetts; and a sister, Mildred Wade.

Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, to the CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at United Presbyterian Church, 601 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, with his pastor, the Rev. Wendy Keys, officiating. Private burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

