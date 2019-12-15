Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
John Zinchini


John Zinchini Obituary
John Zinchini, 92, of Vandergrift, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Cornerstone Hospice, Orlando. Born Oct. 13, 1927, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Joseph and Raffelina Intrieri Zinchini. A veteran of the Army. John was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift. Survivors include his daughter, Judith (Nick) Notarnicola, of Winter Garden, Fla.; his son, Jacob (Tina) Zinchini, of Gambrills, Md.; his brother, Frank Zinchini, of Vandergrift; four grandchildren, Noelle (Mike) Guay, Alynn Notarnicola, Cara Zinchini and Jacob Zinchini; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline S. (Tarosky) Zinchini; and multiple brothers and sisters.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, with Father James Loew, OSB as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Vandergrift.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
