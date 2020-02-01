Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Johnnie R. Snyder


1951 - 01/28/2020
Johnnie R. Snyder
