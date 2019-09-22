|
|
Jordan Jeffrey Olah, 31, of Salina, passed away. He was born Sunday, July 31, 1988, in Salina, the son of Jeffrey D. and Pam L. Klingensmith Olah. He enjoyed ancestry, collecting vinyl, wood burning, was excellent at baking, and loved children, animals and family gatherings. He was a "prankster", loved the allure of puzzles and constantly challenged himself to learn new things and was not afraid to share his knowledge with others. On Aug. 30, 2019, our worst fears became reality. We mourn the passing but will always celebrate the life and legacy of Jordan. He will always be in our hearts, where all memories are safe. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandfather, Charles Klingensmith, of Salina; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Louise Hill Klingensmith; and his paternal grandparents, George and Myrna Gerheim Olah.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. The Rev. Doug Johnson will officiate. Interment will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019