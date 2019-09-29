|
Jorge Luis Gonzalez, 49, of Arnold, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born in Monterrey, Mexico, son of Hector and Hortencia Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Morales; two daughters, Sandra and Luisa Gonzalez; and a grandson, Dawayne.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. immediately following the visitation, with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019