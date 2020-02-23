|
Joseph A. Calderone, 93, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home. He was born April 2, 1926, in Tarentum, son of the late Antonio and Carmella (Geraci) Calderone. Joseph lived most of his life in Tarentum. He was a windshield repairman for PPG Industries, Creighton, for 45 years, retiring in 1988. Joseph was a World War II veteran serving in the Army. He was a member of Tarentum VFW, Brackenridge American Legion and the Latin American Club of Ford City. Joseph graduated from Tarentum High School in 1945 and attended Finley College in Ohio for a year. He enjoyed sports, football and traveling. Survivors include his children, Vincent Calderone, of Ebensburg, and Anna Marie Calderone, of Tarentum. Also surviving is a sister, Vinnie (Mario) Corso, of Tarentum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pearle R. (Cardinal) Calderone. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Visit dusterfh.com.