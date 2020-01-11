Home

Joseph A. Gumbosky


1960 - 10
Joseph A. Gumbosky Obituary
Joseph A. Gumbosky, 59, of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in the emergency room at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights, after becoming ill at home. He was born Oct. 16, 1960, in Harrison Township, a son of Mary A. (Basista) Gumbosky Sadecky, of Tarentum, and the late Ronald T. Gumbosky Sr. Joseph lived his entire life in Brackenridge and Tarentum. He was a self-employed piano tuner technician and a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. He graduated from Highlands High School in 1978, had an associate degree from Community College of Allegheny County and graduated from Perkins Piano School of Tuning and Technology in Elyria, Ohio. Besides his mother, survivors include his brother, Ronald T. (Alma) Gumbosky Jr., of Cabot; stepbrothers, James J. (Betty) Sadecky, of New Kensington, Bela G. (Lorrie) Sadecky Jr., of Cheswick, and David A. (Judith) Sadecky, of New Kensington; stepsister, Susan N. (Donald) Kilgore, of Tarentum; nieces, April M. (Evan Ward) Gumbosky, of Tarentum, and Marianne (William) Bieber, of Wilkinsburg.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Interment will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
VISIT: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020
