Joseph B. Famurak, 98, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Concordia Personal Care Home, Cabot. He was born Jan. 18, 1921, in New Kensington, to the late Kazimierz and Eleonora (Bartus) Famurak. Joseph was a veteran of the Coast Guard as seaman first class, performing Lighthouse Duty and carpentry and served during World War II between 1942-45 with honorable discharge. After the war, he worked for Alcoa in New Kensington in the shipping and foil mill departments for 30 years. His passion after retirement was cabinet making and woodwork and Corian projects. He was a devoted member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, in New Kensington, where he served as an usher, member of the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus and past president of the Polish National Alliance, Chapter 533. He enjoyed dancing polkas and obereks to Polish music and photography. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret, of 63 years; brother, Edmund, and sisters, Elizabeth and Frances (Miller); and step-grandson, Walter. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Clarice (Richard) Nicholson; step-grandchildren, Richard Jr. and Nancy Nicholson, all of Ontario, Canada; sisters-in-law, Marie and Malvene Arvay; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-1234. Prayers of transfer will be held at 12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Joseph may be made to the .
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019