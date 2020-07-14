Joseph "Joe" Bushovsky, 66, of Allegheny Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 3, 2020. Born Jan. 17, 1954, in Natrona Heights, he was a son of the late John and Imogene (Sloan) Bushovsky. Joe was a 1973 graduate of Kiski Area Senior High School, and attended Slippery Rock State College. He worked at ATI in Brackenridge for 37 years, retiring on June 27, 2015. Joe was also inducted into the Kiski Area Sports Hall of Fame and the WPIAL Sports Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in football. He enjoyed model railroading, NASCAR, working on cars, yearly beach trips to North Wildwood, N.J., and camping trips with his family. Joe was always one to lend a hand to anyone who needed any type of help. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Lori; and their daughter, Kori Lyn (Matt) McArdle, of Washington Township. He is also survived by his two grandsons who were his greatest blessings, Gage Matthew McCardle and Colt JD McArdle. Joe is also survived by his brother, Richard (Renie) Bushovsky, of Allegheny Township; niece, Kimm (John) Pityk, of Hyde Park and their sons Clayton and Chase (Dylan); nephew, Rick (Lisa) Bushovsky, of New Kensington and their son Richard; and many cousins. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Please join the family as they are finally able to gather to honor Joe's life. As it would be Joe's wish, casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Joe's memory to the Holiday Park United Methodist Church Pre-School, 81 Sandune Drive, Plum, PA, 15239. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
