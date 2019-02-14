Joseph "Champ" Corsello Jr., 81, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. He was born March 4, 1937, in Arnold to the late Joseph Corsello Sr. and Mary (Turko) Corsello. He was a 1955 Arnold High School graduate. Joseph was a machinist through the years at Alcoa, Gulf Research and Westinghouse. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years. Later, he enjoyed golfing and vacationing in Myrtle Beach with his wife, Maggie. But his favorite thing in the world was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a coach for a girls' softball league and a boys' baseball league. His is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Maggie (Britton) Corsello. He was the loving father of Debbie (Dan) Briscoe, of Apollo, Tracey (Larry) Gizzi, of Lower Burrell, and son, Christopher (Karen) Corsello, of Greensburg. He was the dear grandfather of Cody (Bethany) Briscoe, Jesse (Bridget) Briscoe, Nico Sack, Domonic "Duke" Sack, J.T. Jones, Lauren (Vincent) Olivencia and Kayle Corsello; great-grandfather of Juliet and Clara Briscoe, and Kayden and Kye Olivencia.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Services and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park will be private.

Honoring the family wishes for no flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to a .