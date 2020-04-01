|
Joseph E. "Ed" Baker, 90, of North Canton, Ohio, formerly of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Plum, to the late Samuel J. and May Grant Baker. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert Baker and Richard Baker; and his two sisters, Alice Tovey and Hilda Powell. He was an employee of Bell Telephone for his entire career, retiring after 37 years as a telecommunications engineer. A veteran, he served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He was a Boy Scout leader and an avid golfer. He was a recreational pilot into his 70s. Other interests were hunting, fishing, boating, electronics and playing video games with his grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Richard Baker (Penny Siegfried), Thomas Baker (Nancy) and Jamie Baker (Michele); daughter, Linda Gaskill; and grandchildren, Amanda Gaskill, Jon Gaskill, Bridget Voelker, Kevin Baker, Abby Baker, Ian Baker, Nathan Baker and Christopher Baker. In addition to his parents and siblings, his beloved wife of 64 years, Joy A. Baker, preceded him in death. Services are private for immediate family only. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, http://action.lung.org/goto/Ed_Baker.