Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Joseph E. Enrico


Joseph E. Enrico Obituary
Joseph Edward Enrico, 86, of Oklahoma Borough, died Friday, March 1, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born March 4, 1932 in East Deer, he is the son of the late Joseph and Anastasia Sowers Enrico. A veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War, Joe had been employed as a bookstore manager for Clarion State College, was a tax assessor for Armstrong County, and had also been the owner of the Leechburg Laundromat. A member of Christ the King Parish in Leechburg, he enjoyed meeting his friends at the Central Restaurant in Apollo for breakfast, and had enjoyed watching westerns and sporting events on TV. Survivors include his daughter, Gina (Lawrence) Camilli, of Bell Township; a grandson, Lorenzo Camilli; and three nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Conchita Enrico, in 2015; and a sister, Dorothy Ward.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., where a blessing service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Charles Cemetery, New Bethlehem.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
