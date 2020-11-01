Joseph E. Gibb, 84, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born April 8, 1936 in Harrison Township, son of the late Joseph B. and Lula B. (Caylor) Gibb, and was a lifelong resident of Natrona Heights. Joseph served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and worked as an environmental engineer at ALCOA for 38 years until his retirement. Joe loved fishing, hunting, and traveling. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Glenda (Haugh) Gibb; and daughters, Michelle Gibb, Andrea Artman and Jolynn (Jason) Young; four grandsons; four granddaughters; and three great-grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Gibb, and a granddaughter, Julia Bond. All services and burial in Mt. Airy Cemetery will be private. Arrangements by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com
