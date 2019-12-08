|
Joseph E. Licata, 95, of Arnold, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Seneca Hills Village, Penn Hills. He was born Nov. 30, 1924, in Indiana County, to the late Phillip and Lillian (Cerani) Licata. Joseph lived most of his life in Arnold. He was a steelworker at J and L Steel, Pittsburgh, and also worked in the maintenance department of Penn State New Kensington. Joseph was a World War II veteran serving in the Army. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the New Kensington Eagles. Joseph enjoyed golfing, gardening and dancing, but especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his children Tony (Marlene) Licata, of Plum Borough, and Michele (Bruce) Armstrong, of Winchester, Va.; and grandchildren, Tara (Tim Marman) Licata, Dina (Andrew) Pirollo, Megan Armstrong and Chad (Katrina) Armstrong. Also surviving are his siblings, Charles Licata, of Brackenridge, Grace DiMatteo, of Canonsburg, and Lillian (Chic) Chickowski, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and sister-in-law, Carol Licata, of Lower Burrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Josephine (Zaffuto) Licata; his sister, Rose Bowser; and three brothers, Phillip, Ronald and Anthony Licata.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, with prayers of transfer at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019