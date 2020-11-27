1/1
Joseph E. Mochanski
1928 - 2020
Joseph E. Mochanski, 91, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, John and Carol Mochanski, in Sandy Lake, Pa. He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Natrona, to the late Stephen and Stella (Stranc) Mochanski. Joseph lived most of his life in Tarentum and spent the past three years in Sandy Lake. He was a production worker for PPG Industries in Creighton for 41 years. Joseph was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean Era. He was a member of St. Ladislaus, Natrona, and a life member of Tarentum VFW, NRA and Brackenridge American Legion. Joseph graduated from Tarentum High School in 1947 and enjoyed travelling. Survivors include his brother, John (Carol) Mochanski, of Sandy Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Valjean F. (Shumaker) Mochanski, in 2013; brothers, Stanley, Walter, Theodore and Edward Mochanski; and sisters, Sophie and Martha Mochanski, Frances Pugliese and Mary Bassetti. A blessing service was conducted in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Burial was in St. Ladislaus Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
