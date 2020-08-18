1/1
Joseph E. Williams Jr.
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. Williams Jr., 46, of Vandergrift, died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Born March 2, 1974, in Natrona Heights, Joe was a loving father and husband, and was an avid hockey fan who enjoyed playing hockey with his son. He spent many hours watching Saturday Night Live with his daughter. Joe enjoyed sitting outside with his wife ,and walking their dog, Bubba. He enjoyed gardening and caring for his fish. He was a lovable, funny and positive person enjoying time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Corina Walker Williams, of Vandergrift; his children, CJ and Sarah Williams, both of Vandergrift; his mother, Karen Weaver of Bradenton, Fla.; and a sister, Christine Williams, of New Kensington. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Williams Sr. At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation, and services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved