Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
Joseph E. Yetka Obituary
Joseph E. Yetka, 87, of Allegheny Township, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Southwestern Veterans Center. Born Oct. 7, 1931, in New Kensington, he was the son of the late Edward and Mabel (Wills) Yetka. Joe lived in Allegheny Township all of his life and was the vice president of Construction for Crawford Homes, retiring in 2000. He proudly served his country in the Army, 34th Infantry Engineering division during the Korean War, earning a Purple Heart, 3 Bronze Stars, the National Defense medal, the United Nations Service medal and Good Conduct medal. Joe enjoyed working outdoors, hunting and fishing. He cherished his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of the Kiski Rod and Gun Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Joan R. (Hild) Yetka, May 26, 2018; brother, James Yetka; sister, Joyce; and his great-grandson, Chase Wagner, who passed away Feb. 22, 2010. He is survived by his children, Ronna Yetka, Randy (Judy) Yetka and Robert (Sandy) Yetka, all of Apollo; grandchildren, Tiffany (Chris) Skrupa, Tim, Mark (Kaila) Yetka and Ryan (Mariah) Yetka; great-grandchildren, Cody, Gracelyn, Jack, Hunter, Peyton, Ava, Kaiden, Mackenzie, Mason and Abraham; and a sister, Jean Harrison.
Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard immediately following the service.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019
