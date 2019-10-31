|
Joseph Frederick Musick Sr., 81, of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully and entered the streets of gold Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born Tuesday, Aug. 30, 1938, in Iselin, Pa., the son of the late Joseph and Frances Fleeger Musick. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and his grandchildren. Before his retirement, he worked at Hyde Park Foundry for 30 years. He is survived by his three children, Carol Wuchevich and her husband, Steve, of North Apollo, Wendy Puskar and her husband, John, of Springdale, and Kenneth "Butch" Musick (Brenda Carlson), of Avonmore; eight grandchildren, Bobby Richards and his wife, Amanda, of Lititz, Chelsea Wuchevich, of Apollo, Leah Wuchevich, of North Apollo, Michael Musick, of Apollo, Sasha Musick, of Jeannette, Mary Puskar, of Jeannette, Katerina Puskar, of Springdale, and Matthew Carlson, of Apollo; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Musick and his wife, Pat, of North Apollo; two sisters, Margie Akins, of Natrona Heights, and Kathy Kovach, of Cheswick; a special friend, Maryjo Wojton; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charolette L. Eckenrode Musick; his son, Joseph F. Musick Jr.; a grandson, Lee Carlson; and his brother, Paul "Cookie" Musick.
Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of services at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. The Rev. Don Townsend will be officiating. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery in Avonmore and is private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019