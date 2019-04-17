Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Pish


1933 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph F. Pish Obituary
Joseph F. Pish, 86, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Creighton, to the late Michael and Sophie Hensel Pish, and has been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from East Deer in 1980. Mr. Pish worked as an inspection supervisor for PENNDOT for 33 years and had previously worked for PPG. He was an active sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marcia J. Henderson Pish; three children, Eugene R. (Brenda) Pish, of Bloomington, Ill., Stacy L. (Brian) McKeever, of Lower Burrell, and Joseph J. (Tara) Pish, of Greenville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Melissa and Kyle Pish and Joseph and Kara Pish; brother, Richard (Dolores) Pish, of New Kensington; and sister, Dorothy (Thomas) Gault, of Cumming, Ga. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanie Mildner Pish; two sisters, Helen Pish and Emilie Kristonich; and brothers, Michael, George, Paul and Robert Pish.
In accordance with his wishes, all services are private. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.