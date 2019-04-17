Joseph F. Pish, 86, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Creighton, to the late Michael and Sophie Hensel Pish, and has been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from East Deer in 1980. Mr. Pish worked as an inspection supervisor for PENNDOT for 33 years and had previously worked for PPG. He was an active sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marcia J. Henderson Pish; three children, Eugene R. (Brenda) Pish, of Bloomington, Ill., Stacy L. (Brian) McKeever, of Lower Burrell, and Joseph J. (Tara) Pish, of Greenville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Melissa and Kyle Pish and Joseph and Kara Pish; brother, Richard (Dolores) Pish, of New Kensington; and sister, Dorothy (Thomas) Gault, of Cumming, Ga. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanie Mildner Pish; two sisters, Helen Pish and Emilie Kristonich; and brothers, Michael, George, Paul and Robert Pish.

In accordance with his wishes, all services are private. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019