Joseph Gabborini, 81, of Bell Township, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in his residence. Born July 12, 1938, in Truxall, he was the son of the late Guido and Augustina Previni Gabborin. Joe had been employed by Wean United Engineering and Foundry until their closing in 1983; he also had been a general contractor doing home construction his entire life till he became ill in 2017. A member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in East Vandergrift, where he had served as an usher for a number of years, he had been a Boy Scout leader for Troop 546 and avid trap shooter in his younger years, where he went on to win the Florida State Shoot in 1977. He enjoyed his vacations to Florida and Williamsburg, Va., watching westerns, working crossword puzzles, and family cookouts at his sister-in-law's with his family. Survivors include two daughters Yvonne Gabborini, of Vandergrift, and Michelle (Dan McKendree), of Bell Township; his son, Gregory (Heather Kennerdell) Gabborini, of East Vandergrift; three grandchildren whom he adored, Vivian, Veronica and Victoria Gabborini; two sisters, Mary Andring, of Apollo, and Catherine (Joe Dellaquilla) Geer, of Homossassa, Fla.; two brothers John ?Tut? (Margaret) Gabborin, of Saltsburg, and Victor Gabborin, of Truxall; and his special sister and brother-in-law, Katy (Richard) Tedeski, of East Vandergrift. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Zuets) Gabborini in 1994; his son, Joseph J. Gabborini; and a brother-in-law, James Andring. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.