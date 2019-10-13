Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gentile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gentile


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gentile Obituary
Joseph Gentile, 86, formerly of Arnold, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Country Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning. He was born Sept. 4, 1933, in St. Lucia Di Serino, Italy, to the late Raimondo and Raffaela (Salomone) Gentile.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now