Joseph Gentile, 86, formerly of Arnold, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Country Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning. He was born Sept. 4, 1933, in St. Lucia Di Serino, Italy, to the late Raimondo and Raffaela (Salomone) Gentile.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019