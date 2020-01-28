Home

More Obituaries for Joseph Krahe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph H. Krahe


1948 - 05
Joseph H. Krahe Obituary
Joseph H. Krahe, 71, of Frazer Township, passed away at his home, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born May 4, 1948, in Harrison Township, to the late Joseph Krahe and Florence (Heinle) Krahe-Fazekas. Joseph lived his entire life in Frazer Township. He retired as a supervisor from US Steel, Vandergrift, and Irvin Works. Joseph was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, Frazer Sportsman Club and Frazer Fire Dept. No. 1. He graduated in 1966 from St. Joseph High School, earned a bachelor of science from the University of Pittsburgh and a masters from Duquesne University in business administration. Joseph enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially with his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his children, Joseph K. (Jodi) Krahe, of Indiana, Pa., Peter P. (Evelin) Krahe, of Hermitage, and Nicole K. (Matthew) Williamson, of Upper St. Clair; grandchildren, Vincent Krahe, of Indiana, Daniela and Peter Krahe, of Hermitage, and Michael and Katelyn Williamson, of Upper St. Clair. Also surviving are his siblings, Jack (Bonnie) Krahe, of Texas, Michael (Kathy) Krahe, of Hampton Township, Richard (Jeanne) Krahe, of Frazer Township, and Paulette (Rod) Cooper, of New Kensington, and seven nieces and two nephews also survive. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Peter P. Krahe.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum. Family suggests contributions to Frazer VFD No. 1, 2020 Bakerstown Road, Tarentum, PA 15084.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
