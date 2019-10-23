|
Joseph J. Schiffgens, 85, of Oakmont, passed away at his home Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 19 years of Maureen (Felentzer) Schiffgens; loving father of John (Jen) Schiffgens, Mary Schiffgens, Kathy (Bruce) Schiffgens, Matthew (Jody) Schiffgens, Sue (Rick) Ayre, John (Kathy) Sullivan, Tom (Kris) Sullivan, Cheri Sullivan, Kevin (Alaina) Sullivan, Amy (Jeff) Vaccaro and Kristen (Scott) Pepper-Chambers; grandfather of 27 and great-grandfather of five; and brother of John (Vivian) Schiffgens and the late Mary Louise Griger. Joe was a class of 1956 graduate of Notre Dame and a member of the Sorin Society of Notre Dame. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and Steelers fan and was known as Touch Down Joe. A longtime member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, he served as a Eucharistic minister, was a member of St. Vincent DePaul, and also served for 17 years in the Jubilee Kitchen. Joe proudly served our county in the Navy during peacetime. Having 11 children, he always remembered each of their birthdays.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Pat Sullivan, 911 Washington Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019