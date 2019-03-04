Joseph Louis Kocon, 92, of Saxonburg, died Friday, March 1, 2019, in Concordia, Cabot. He was born Dec. 31, 1926, in Natrona, and was the son of Louis and Josephine Kocon. Mr. Kocon graduated in 1944 from Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights, where he was a star football player in the WPIAL. He also played football at Duquesne University, where he received a bachelor of science degree in education and a master's in administration. He served in the Air Force during World War II as a baseball player to entertain the troops. He married Olga Danik on Aug. 12, 1950. Mr. Kocon was an administrator and assistant superintendent in the South Butler School District. He also was a teacher and administrator in Highlands School District. During his retirement years, Mr. Kocon worked with his son, Mark, at Sunshine Greenhouse in Saxonburg and farmed his land. Whenever you saw him, he had a word search book in his hand. He enjoyed spending time with his family and a was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Kocon was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. Survivors include his children, Jean (Matthew) Armany, of Glenshaw, Mark Kocon, of Saxonburg, Philip (Katie) Kocon, of Poland, Ohio, Joseph Kocon, of Cranberry, Karen (Gerard) Conroy, of Sarver, and Ann (Stephen) Shutters, of Kittanning; seven grandchildren, Stephen Kocon, Stephanie (Josh Epps) Kocon, John Kocon, Mark Kocon Jr., Richard Conroy, Otto Conroy and Jeremy Shutters; and a great-grandson, Lukas Epps. He also is survived by a brother, Edward of Natrona Heights. He was preceded in death by his wife, Olga Danik Kocon, on June 17, 2018; and by brothers, John, Stanley and Frank Kocon; and sisters, Genevieve Basar, Mary Skowronski and Adela "Della" Derringer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot, by the Rev. Ward Stakem, OFM Cap. Family and friends will be received starting at 10 a.m. at the church. THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME handled arrangements and cremation.