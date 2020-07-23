Joseph L. Yedlowski, 92, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born March 24, 1928, in Ashley, Pa., and was a son of the late Joseph John Yedlowski and Anna (Meholchick) Yedlowski, immigrants from Poland. Known as "Jr.," Joe enlisted in the Navy at 17, traveling to Antarctica with Admiral Perry and also participating in the Bikini atom bomb test. After discharge, he graduated from California State Teacher's College, where he met his wife, Mary Ann. Joe taught industrial arts at Freeport, Har-Brack and Lower Burrell high schools. He taught driver's training and coached football and basketball at Freeport High School. He drove a truck for Freeport Transport, was a volunteer with the South Buffalo Fire Department and served on church council at Trinity Lutheran, Freeport. Joe was a self-taught mechanic, building two vehicles, and built the home he raised his family in. He loved chocolate cake, Warsaw Falcon Polish Dills, and all Polish foods. He enjoyed relaxing on a patio swing he built, and he loved his pup, Gisele. Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann (Liko) Yedlowski. He is also survived by his four children, Joseph "Lenny" (Nancy) Yedlowski, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Beth (David) Oziel, of Seattle, Wash.; Thaddeus "Tad" (Beth) Yedlowski, of Oakdale; and John "Jay" Yedlowski, of Tionesta. Joe was "Jaju" to nine beloved grandchildren, Abby (Reuben) Rios, Rachel (Charles) Reed and Liz (Cole) Thompson, of Texas, Aaron, Elise and Jacob Oziel, of Seattle, Hunter and Hayden Yedlowski, of Oakdale, and J.J. Yedlowski, of Aliquippa; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson Lettenmaier, Charles Reed III and Peyton, Will and Caroline Thompson, all of Texas. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Freeport, with Pastor Bob Keplinger officiating. All attendees must wear a mask in the church and observe all social distancing guidelines per the state of Pennsylvania. A private interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Fifth St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
