Joseph Linkowski, 74, of Harwick, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Joe was preceded in death in 2005 by his loving wife, Nancy Varshine Linkowski, beside whom he will be laid to rest. He was born July 24, 1944, to his parents, the late Waclaw and Anna Dziuban Linkowski, and was a lifelong resident of the community. Mr. Linkowski graduated from Springdale High School in 1962. He received his undergraduate degree from Duquesne University in 1966 as well as his master's degree in 1968. Joe worked for Rockwell International for 26 years before starting with PNC, from where he eventually retired. Joe was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick, a former member of St. Mary's of Czestochowa in New Kensington and a member of Allegheny Valley Fire Department, where he worked bingos and belonged to a Scroll Saw Club. He enjoyed collecting trains, making wooden toys in his wood shop, traveling, visiting the casino and drinking coffee with his friends at McDonald's. Surviving him are a brother, John (Irene) Linkowski, of Allison Park; a sister, Patricia Molowski, of Mt. Pleasant; special friend, Linda Sudnik, of New Kensington; numerous loving nieces and nephews and great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; brother-in-law, Ted (Reese) Varshine; and godchildren, Mary Fran Kiehl, Mary Ellen Warmbein, Michael Bozich, Mary Irene Newman, Jennifer Wilson, and Matthew Bozich. Besides his parents and wife, Joesph was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna Zebrak, Helen Bozich and Mary Munroe; and one brother, Steve J. Linkowski.

Joe's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME, 801 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, in Our Lady of Victory Church, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to Allegheny Valley Fire Department, 851 Parkway Drive, Harwick, PA 15024. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019